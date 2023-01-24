Three girls go missing from hostel in Nellore

Three girls from ST Gurukulam in Rapur Mandal headquarters found missing since Monday night and the hostel authorities lodged a complaint with the police.

According to sources, the three girls are from Kaluvoya, Dakkili and Podalakur mandals and they reached the hostel on Monday afternoon after festival vacation. But officials found they were missing when they took attendance in the night and cross checking with their families.

Then, they lodged a complaint with the police. There have been many such instances earlier students go missing from the hostel. Local people say students leave the premises frequently for watching movies and shopping without intimation to the hostel authorities, but there was no action on such activities.