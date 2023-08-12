Three injured severely after a car plunges into farm fields in Konaseema

In a ghastly road accident took place at Mukkamala, Ambajipet mandal in Dr BR Ambedkar district, a car carrying Four Youths, veered off the road and crashed into the farm fields leaving three injured severely.

According to the details available, the four people travelling in a car lost the control of the car due to overspeeding at Mukkamala and overturned in the West Canal at Mukkamala. The victims were identified as Pilli Sudhir Babu, Pilli Anil, K Babi and Katta Prasad from Jalam Cheruvu of Penugonda Mandal of West Godavari District.

Among them, Katta Prasad was injured minorly and all the others were seriously injured. Locals rushed the injured in 108 vehicle for treatment. The youths were allegedly found to be drinking alcohol at the time of the car accident.