Three killed after car collides parked lorry in Tuni

A tragic accident occurred on the national highway near Tuni in Kakinada district when a car collided with a parked lorry, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. All three victims were employees of Apollo Pharmacy in Rajahmundry and have been identified as Geddam Ramaraju, Hazarath Vali, both from Rajahmundry, and Varada Sudheer from Tanuku.

The incident unfolded as the group was returning in their vehicle after attending a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Following the collision, the bodies were transferred to Tuni Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Two other passengers in the car, Gona Sivashankar and Venkata Subbarao, sustained serious injuries and were taken to Kakinada Government Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The lorry, which was stationary at the time of the accident, was en route from Visakhapatnam to Mandapet, carrying a load of iron. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.