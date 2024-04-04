Three killed and 10 injured after lorry collides TATA AC Van in Pendurthi

Three people from Kovvuru in West Godavari district were tragically killed in a road accident in Pendurthi Akkireddypalem when a lorry collided with a Tata AC van. The victims, identified as Hanumantu Ananda Rao (45), Hanumantu Shekhar Rao (15), and Chintadi Indu (65), lost their lives on the spot. Additionally, 10 others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to KGH for medical treatment.

Pendurthi police have initiated an investigation into the accident and have registered a case. The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined. The authorities are working to gather more information and details about the incident.







