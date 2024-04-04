  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Three killed and 10 injured after lorry collides TATA AC Van in Pendurthi

Three killed and 10 injured after lorry collides TATA AC Van in Pendurthi
x
Highlights

Three people from Kovvuru in West Godavari district were tragically killed in a road accident in Pendurthi Akkireddypalem when a lorry collided with a Tata AC van.

Three people from Kovvuru in West Godavari district were tragically killed in a road accident in Pendurthi Akkireddypalem when a lorry collided with a Tata AC van. The victims, identified as Hanumantu Ananda Rao (45), Hanumantu Shekhar Rao (15), and Chintadi Indu (65), lost their lives on the spot. Additionally, 10 others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to KGH for medical treatment.

Pendurthi police have initiated an investigation into the accident and have registered a case. The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined. The authorities are working to gather more information and details about the incident.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X