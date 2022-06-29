Three killed and three injured as the car hits power pole at Hukumpet in Vizianagaram

In a tragic incident, a fast moving car hit a power pole in Visakhapatnam leaving three youths killed on the spot and three others were seriously injured in the incident.

Going into the details, six young men from Rajahmundry Rural Dhawaleswaram went to Dhawaleswaram to celebrate the birthday of one of the friends.

While going to Visakhapatnam in a Swift Desire car to have a birthday party has hit the power pole near Hukumpeta at around midnight where three young men were killed on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Venkatesh, Suresh and Ganesh.

The alerted locals rushed the injured to the hospital for medical treatment and informed the police who arrived at the scene and examined. Police identified the dead as youths from Dhawaleswaram and registered a case.