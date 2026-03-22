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Three Killed in Head-On Collision at Ernagudem

  • Created On:  22 March 2026 11:24 AM IST
Three Killed in Head-On Collision at Ernagudem
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A tragic road accident at Ernagudem in Devarapalli Mandal claimed the lives of three individuals after two cars collided head-on.

A tragic road accident at Ernagudem in Devarapalli Mandal claimed the lives of three individuals after two cars collided head-on. The incident occurred when one of the vehicles reportedly entered a flyover while travelling in the wrong direction, leading to a violent crash with an oncoming car.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving both vehicles completely mangled. Three people died instantly at the scene, while four others sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving information from local residents, police rushed to the site and, with the help of bystanders, arranged for the injured to be transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered, and police have begun an investigation to establish the identities of the deceased and determine the full circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details are awaited.

Tags

ErnagudemRoad AccidentHead On CollisionWrong Way DrivingFatal Crash
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