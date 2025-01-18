Three killed in road accident in Kodumur

Kodumur(Kurnool district): Three persons died in a tragic accident near Pyalakurthi in Kodumur mandal on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Somasekhar (55), TDP ward member of 18th ward of Kodumur; Rajoji Srinu (39); and Srinivasulu (52).

According to information, the trio were returning to Kodumur after completing bank work in Kurnool in a car, which collided with an Eicher truck, killing all the three on the spot. Preliminary investigations suggest that the car attempted to overtake an RTC bus at high speed, which might have caused the collision with the truck.

Somasekhar and Rajoji Srinu were reportedly close relatives. Police have inspected the scene of the accident and initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.

The bodies were shifted to Kurnool government general hospital for postmortem.