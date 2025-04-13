  • Menu
Three killed in two vehicles collision in Sri Satya Sai district

Three killed in two vehicles collision in Sri Satya Sai district
An unidentified vehicle collided an auto rickshaw on the highway at Dhanapuram Cross in the Parigi mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, resulting in a tragic accident that has left three women dead and six others injured.

The deceased have been named as Alivelamma (45), Adilakshmmamma (65), and Shakamma (60), all of whom were residents of Roddam Mandam Dodagatta. At the time of the incident, 14 individuals were travelling in the auto rickshaw, on their way to and from the Kotipi Chowdeshwari temple.

The police shifted the injured to Hindupuram Hospital for treatment. Local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

