Three students drowned to death in a pond in Chittoor

A tragic incident occurred in Motlapalli, V. Kota mandal, Chittoor district, where three eighth-grade students lost their lives while swimming in a pond during their summer vacation.

The unfortunate event unfolded when the students, eager to enjoy the holiday, ventured into the water. Witnesses reported that some other students on the bank attempted to rescue those struggling in the water, but it was too late for two of the boys, who succumbed to the incident on the spot. The third student lost his life while being transported to the hospital for urgent medical care.

The deceased were identified as Kushal, Nikhil, and Jagan, all hailing from Motlapalli village. Tragically, two of the boys were from the same family. This incident has left the local community in deep mourning as they come to terms with the loss of these young lives.