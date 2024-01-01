Live
Three youths killed in road mishap in Prakasam district
The incident took place when three friends identified as Pawan (20), Srinivas (21) and Rahul (21) from Papaipally went to the toll plaza near Pandullapally on a bike to drink tea
Prakasam district: On the wee hours of January 1, three youths lost their lives in a fatal road accident. The incident took place at Shetticherla intersection of Bestawaripet mandal.
According to the sources, three friends identified as Pawan (20), Srinivas (21) and Rahul (21) from Papaipally went to the toll plaza near Pandullapally on a bike to drink tea. The bolero vehicle coming from Giddalur towards Bestavaripet lost control and hit their speeding bike.
All three youths died on the spot in the accident. On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.
