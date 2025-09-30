Live
Ticket checking drive fetches Rs 35.16 lakh
Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway conducted a Mega Ticket Checking Drive on September 28, registering its highest single-day earnings of the current financial year. Under the supervision of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager B Prasantha Kumar, around 132 ticket-checking staff was deployed across the division.
Teams covered 196 trains and booked 4,907 cases of irregular travel, realising Rs 35.16 lakh in penalties in just one day. The large-scale operation was carried out in two slots of 12 hours each, spanning both morning and afternoon periods. The massive drive saw coordinated participation from Squad TTEs, Station Staff, Pro-Commercial Clerks, and Ticket Collectors, ensuring extensive coverage across all sections of the division.
Officials noted that this is the highest ticket-checking revenue recorded so far in the financial year, highlighting the railway’s commitment to curbing irregular travel and safeguarding revenue.