TIDCO houses to be allotted in August

Amaravati: Minister for municipal administration Botcha Satyanarayana said the houses constructed by TIDCO will be allotted to beneficiaries in August. He said priority is being given to complete the works as per the direction of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a teleconference with officials on the progress of TIDCO houses, the minister said the houses will be allotted to the beneficiaries in the auspicious month of Sravanam (August). He said the houses constructed in 300 square feet will be allotted free of cost and directed the TIDCO and MEPMA officials to speed up the process of bank loans to the beneficiaries of other categories of houses. The minister said priority was given to provide basic infrastructure in TIDCO housing colonies. He said that he will conduct review meeting on the progress of houses every week and the officials should pay attention to solve the issues at field level to allot the houses to beneficiaries.