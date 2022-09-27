Tiger movement triggers panic in Bondapalli

Bondapalli(Vizianagaram): The suspected tiger entered into Vizianagaram district from Odisha and Bengal forests has once again proved its exhistence here.

It has attacked a cow and killed a cow in Kothapalem village of Bondapalli Mandal in the early hours of Monday.

The untraced tiger has been roaming between Gantyada, Gurla, Merakamudidam, Dattirajeru mandals and attacking on cattle. It has killed a cow in Dattirajeru mandal in last month and killed. The forest officials have been on the job to trace out the tiger and brought a huge trap from Uttar Pradesh to catch it.

But it didn't come into the trap but the movements were recorded in the cameras erected here and there in the forests. It killed a cow in the village of Devuni Kanapaka of Gurla mandal. Now it again killed a cow of K.Chinna Appala Swamy of Sivudipalem village. On receipt of this information, revenue, police, forest officials rushed to the spot.