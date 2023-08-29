Live
Just In
Tiger pug marks found in Hiramandal
- Local fishermen identified the pug marks on Hiramandal reservoir bund and informed the forest officials
- The big cat is reportedly moving in the area between Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers
- Forest officials appealed to local people to take precautions while moving out during nights
SRIKAKULAM: A tiger is reportedly moving in the area between Vamsadharaand Nagavali rivers in Srikakulam district.
The pug marks of the tiger were traced on Hiramandal reservoir bund. Local fishermen identified the pug marks and informed the forest officials.
According to Saravakota forest section officer (FSO), L Eswara Rao, the tiger reportedly entered into the district through Burja mandal from Palakonda and Veeragattam mandals of Parvathipuram Manyam district.
Burja mandal is located adjacent to Nagavali river and tiger reached Hiramandal through LN Peta mandal and later reached Kotturu mandal. Vamsadhara river is passing through the three mandals, L N Peta, Kotturu and Hiramandal. The tiger is always moving during nights and stays at a shelter during day time The pug marks revealed the movement of the time, the official said. He appealed to people to take all precautions while going out during nights.