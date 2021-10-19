Tight security arrangements for Badvel bypoll

Kadapa: Elaborate security arrangements would be made for the Badvel byelection scheduled to be held on October 30.

District SP KKN Anburajan held a review meeting with officials here on Monday.

The officials have designed a comprehensive plan with regard to deployment of men and officials sensitive and hyper sensitive villages for the smooth conduct of electoral procedures,

SP KKN Anburajan said that it was decided to deploy 7 DSPs in seven mandals of the Assembly constituency. He said that Additional SP (Operations) and Additional SP(Armed Reserved) would oversee the entire security arrangements until ballot boxes reach destination points after the conclusion of the election.

It was proposed to deploy mobile parties, striking forces and special striking forces on all routes leading to polling booths. A Sub-Inspector cadre officer will act as in-charge for striking forces, while Circle Inspector cadre official leads special striking forces.

The SP directed the officials to ensure steps to prevent the entry of outsiders into the district 48 hours ahead of the byelection. He also told them to tighten security at the check-posts to prevent flow of liquor, money and other valuables. DSP's, special branch Inspectors and Additional SPs were present.