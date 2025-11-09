Tight security for PM's visit to Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Syam Prasad and SP S Satish Kumar have directed the officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Puttaparthi for Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations.

On Saturday, the Collector, SP, Sri Sathya Sai Trust member Ratnakar, Joint Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, Additional SP Ankita Sauran Mahaveer and other officials inspected key locations where the PM is scheduled to visit. The team reviewed arrangements at Sri Sathya Sai Airport, Hill View Stadium, Sai Kulwant Hall, and VIP lounges, discussing security and logistical measures in detail.

Collector Syam Prasad inspected helipad works at NT Chowdary Layout and reviewed the PM’s travel route from airport to ashram, including Maha Samadhi visit and main event at the stadium.

He emphasised coordinated efforts among all departments to complete arrangements in a planned and time-bound manner. Discussions also covered VIP and vehicle parking, public management, and Trust-related arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the high-profile event.

RDOs Suvarna, VVS Sharma, Mahesh and Anand Kumar, RTO Karunasagar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Kranti, Public Health DE Narasimha, Tahsildar Kalyan, and officers from revenue, police and other departments were present.