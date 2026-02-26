Timely administration of HPV vaccine prevents cervical cancer

Kurnool: The Nodal Officer, Dr Raghu, conducted a surprise inspection of the mobile medical treatment programme underway at Ambedkar Nagar in Kurnool city on Wednesday.

Addressing women at the venue, he stressed that timely administration of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine plays a crucial role in preventing cervical cancer. He explained that vaccination can effectively protect women from cancer of the cervix and is proven to be safe.

Dr. Raghu pointed out that lack of awareness among women about cervical cancer and the availability of the HPV vaccine is a major reason for the disease being detected at advanced stages. He noted that HPV infection often enters the body through unsafe sexual practices, particularly involving multiple partners, and may remain dormant for years before developing into cancer. He further explained that early sexual activity increases the risk of HPV infection.

Women who were married at a young age, those who have used contraceptives for long periods, and those who fail to maintain proper personal hygiene during menstruation are at higher risk. In addition, factors such as smoking, unhealthy lifestyles, and hereditary conditions can also contribute to the likelihood of cervical cancer.

The programme witnessed the participation of Dr. Nagaraju, Social Health Officer Sumadhura, Secretariat Health Worker Aruna, ASHA workers Marthamma and Sunitha, and Projectionist Khalil. Health officials urged women to come forward for vaccination and regular screening to ensure early prevention and long-term wellbeing.