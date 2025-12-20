Timely alarm foils bank robbery bid

Anakapalli: In what seems to be a scene from a crime thriller movie, a well-planned bank robbery was foiled as the alert branch manager sounded the alarm just in time.

The incident happened at Canara Bank, Ring Road in Anakapalli on Thursday.

About seven unidentified persons reached the bank in two vehicles for the robbery.

Some of them made their way to the bank and threatened the branch manager with a gun. Suspecting danger, the woman branch manager pressed the alarm button with immediate effect.

The move made the miscreants escape from the place in a few seconds. A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress.