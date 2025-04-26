Live
- OU commemorates 108 years with Foundation Day Walk
- We must stand united against terror: Rahul
- NDSA picks holes in construction of Kaleshwaram’s Main barrages
- Atmakur police find missing woman within minutes of filing case
- Collector seeks reports for district disaster management plan
- Balaji College of Pharmacy conducts awareness programs on World Malaria Day
- Centre defends Waqf Act in SC
- Ex DRDO chief: Border infiltration dropped sharply in last decade
- Free online training for students of classes 8 to 12 till May 28
- 75th IRS passing out parade at NASCIN
Timely diagnosis key for malaria treatment
Prakasam district Collector A Thameem Ansariya said that controlling malaria is everyone’s responsibility, while participating in an awareness rally held here on Friday.
Ongole: Prakasam district Collector A Thameem Ansariya said that controlling malaria is everyone’s responsibility, while participating in an awareness rally held here on Friday.
She flagged off the rally, organised by District Medical and Health Office from the Collectorate to Nellore Bus Stand Centre marking World Malaria Day, with this year’s theme ‘Malaria prevention is everyone’s responsibility’.
Addressing the participants, Collector Ansariya explained that the rally aims to create awareness among the public about malaria and highlighted that the disease can be controlled through timely diagnosis and treatment. She assured that all primary health centres in the district are equipped with facilities for malaria diagnosis and necessary treatment arrangements.
DM&HO Dr Venkateswara Rao, District Malaria Officer Dr Madhusudan Rao, ASHA workers, students, and others participated in the rally.