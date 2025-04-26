Timely diagnosis key for malaria treatment

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector A Thameem Ansariya said that controlling malaria is everyone’s responsibility, while participating in an awareness rally held here on Friday.

She flagged off the rally, organised by District Medical and Health Office from the Collectorate to Nellore Bus Stand Centre marking World Malaria Day, with this year’s theme ‘Malaria prevention is everyone’s responsibility’.

Addressing the participants, Collector Ansariya explained that the rally aims to create awareness among the public about malaria and highlighted that the disease can be controlled through timely diagnosis and treatment. She assured that all primary health centres in the district are equipped with facilities for malaria diagnosis and necessary treatment arrangements.

DM&HO Dr Venkateswara Rao, District Malaria Officer Dr Madhusudan Rao, ASHA workers, students, and others participated in the rally.