Timely execution of central schemes emphasised

Paderu (ASR district): Lanka Dinakar, Chairman for the implementation of Twenty Point Programme, said the government is committed to ensuring the benefits of every central scheme reach the last person in the most remote tribal hamlets. He stressed the need for timely execution and transparency in every department.

The review, held in Paderu on Friday, aimed at transforming the district into a ‘Developed Alluri Sitarama Raju District’ in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarna Andhra 2047.

Joint Collector Abhishek Goud coordinated this meeting, which reviewed centrally sponsored schemes’ progress, project implementation, and infrastructure development in the district.

The review covered critical sectors such as employment schemes, rural development, housing, water supply, road connectivity, agriculture, energy, and tourism. Under MGNREGS, officials reported Rs 301.3 crore spent on materials and Rs 434.2 crore on wages by March 2025, with efforts underway to raise the current average daily wage of Rs 263 to the entitled Rs 300.

In Jal Jeevan Mission, 3,503 of 7,185 projects have been completed. However, many tap connections remain non-functional, requiring Rs 1,700 crore for full coverage. road projects under PMGSY and PM Janman are progressing slowly, with forest clearances causing delays. Housing under PMAY and PM Janman remains a concern, with only 3,989 homes completed out of over 51,000 sanctioned. Implementation of PM Surya Ghar scheme is lagging, and PM KUSUM remains non-functional in the district.

Women empowerment initiatives like Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi were highlighted, and the need for faster rollout of benefits under PM Vishwakarma and crop insurance was discussed. The meeting also addressed food security coverage under NFSA, efforts in cattle development through the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, and the need for detailed project reports to boost tourism in places like Borra Caves and Araku. Officials were directed to promote local employment in food processing, tourism, and handicrafts to support the district’s long-term development goals.

Araku MP Tanuja Rani and officials from various departments participated in the session.