Timely support helps a patient
Visakhapatnam : Sravya Umadi, a social media influencer, was in a critical condition due to a severe lung infection.
With her life at risk and immediate medical treatment needed, her family reached out to Harsha Sai, a social media influencer and social activist and his team for help.
Responding to Sravya, Harsha Sai immediately extended financial support of Rs.5 lakh to cover expenses necessary for the treatment. This timely support ensured that Sravya received the care she needed urgently.
Now, Sravya is safe and recovering, with her family expressing her gratitude for the assistance she received during such a challenging time.
