Tiruchanoor: Varalakshmi Vratam tickets now available on Govinda app

Tiruchanoor: After receiving good response from devotees in online to book Varalakshmi Vratam tickets, the TTD has also enabled tickets booking through Govinda app in android mobile phones too.

Special pujas were performed to the puja materials and Prasadams by TTD CE M Ramesh Reddy on Monday at Tiruchanoor temple meant to be dispatched to the Grihastha devotees, who booked Varalakshmi Vratam tickets in online.

The Vara Lakshmi Vratam will be telecast live on the SVBC channel between 10.00 am and 12.00 noon on July 31 with virtual participation of devotees.

Temple AEO Subramaniam, Agama Advisor Srinivasacharyulu, Archaka Babuswami and others participated.