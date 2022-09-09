Tirumala Brahmotsavams find place in 'Utsav' portal

Tirupati: Most popular Tirumala Brahmotsavams schedule has now found place in the Utsav portal of the ministry of tourism, Government of India. The Utsav portal is a digital initiative of the ministry of tourism to showcase important elements of all events, festivals and live darshans across the country to promote them as tourist destinations worldwide.

It also exhibits various festivals in the country with an intent to attract a global audience which can help increase the tourism opportunities. The portal will present a digital experience in the form of appealing photographs and stills from iconic events.

In view of its importance, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy wanted to see that the Srivari Brahmotsavams, a mega event in Tirumala, be included in the national tourism calendar. He wrote to the Union minister of tourism G Kishan Reddy in November 2021 seeking his good offices to include both Srivari Brahmotsavams and Srikalahasti Brahmotsavams in the tourism calendar.

He said that with an annual footfall of more than 3.7 crore pilgrims, Tirupati is the highest visited place by tourists in Andhra Pradesh and Brahmotsavams and the legend says that it was Lord Brahma who first celebrated the Brahmotsavams in Tirumala. He told The Hans India that the issue was pursued with the Union minister several times requesting him to give due importance to the mega event.

Accordingly, the ministry has included the 'Tirumala Brahmotsvams' in the Utsav portal stating that "Every day is a festival in Tirumala and the Lord of Riches, Universal Lord Sri Venkateswara enjoys over 450 festivals in a year which include daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly and yearly events. Among these, the annual Brahmotsavams are considered most important as they are believed to have been initiated by none other than Lord Brahma, the creator himself".

It also gave details of the 2022 Brahmotsavams schedule which begins on September 26 and concludes on October 5. It also included the places to be visited in and around Tirumala. The MP said that it will provide a clear picture of the entire Brahmotsavams for the devotees across the globe based on which they can plan their visit to the holy place besides finding time to visit the nearby tourist places. It will further increase the tourism potential in the place.