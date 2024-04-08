Live
- Tirumala decked up for Ugadi
Highlights
On the eve of Ugadi, telugu new years day tirumala the foard of Lord Venkateswara his decked with various images of mythological characters.
Tirumala: On the eve of Ugadi, telugu new years day tirumala the foard of Lord Venkateswara his decked with various images of mythological characters. In front of Tirumala temple 10 Avatars of Vishnu was recreated.
A huge Rama holding with Mighty bow was also putup attracting pilgrims visiting the temple.
