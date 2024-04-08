  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala decked up for Ugadi

Tirumala decked up for Ugadi
x
Highlights

On the eve of Ugadi, telugu new years day tirumala the foard of Lord Venkateswara his decked with various images of mythological characters.

Tirumala: On the eve of Ugadi, telugu new years day tirumala the foard of Lord Venkateswara his decked with various images of mythological characters. In front of Tirumala temple 10 Avatars of Vishnu was recreated.

A huge Rama holding with Mighty bow was also putup attracting pilgrims visiting the temple.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X