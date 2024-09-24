Tirumala Laddu adulteration made Hindus panic: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy expressed deep concern over using adulterated ghee in making Srivari Laddu Prasadam and added that this incident created panic among the entire Hindu people. Along with BJP and JSP leaders and religious elders, he participated in Maha Samprokshana programme of Sridevi, Bhudevi sametha Alaganatha Swamy temple located in Atmakur town on Monday.

After the ritual, Minsiter Anam pointed out that adulteration of animal fat and other ingredients like fish oil in the preparation of Srivari Laddu Prasadam is highly unfortunate and severely hit the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the globe.

The Minister has disclosed that TTD uses around 15,000 kg ghee to prepare various Prasadams every day. He said this is possible only by securing approximately 10 litres of milk from each cow, that is 3.5 lakh litres from 35,500 cows existing in various dairies across the State every day. Anam said after this incident came to light, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu immediately initiated damage control measures for streamlining the sector in every stage.

The Minister alleged that the previous YSRCP government had revised old tenders in the name of reverse tendering and started using adulterated ghee.