Tirumala laddu ghee case enters final stage!

Tirupati: After more than a year of investigation into the alleged mixing of substandard ghee in the famed Tirumala laddu prasadam, the probe is nearing its conclusion, with officials preparing to take the next major legal step. Sources indicate that a supplementary charge sheet is expected to be filed later this month, marking a crucial point in the high-profile case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has largely wrapped up its core investigative work. Evidence collection, witness examinations and verification of records have already been completed. Officials are now focused on final legal checks and paperwork before moving the court. The supplementary charge sheet is likely to be submitted in the Nellore ACB Court, possibly within a fortnight.

Signalling the seriousness of the final phase, CBI joint director Veeresh Prabhu visited the SIT office in Tirupati a couple of days back. This was his first visit since the case was registered.

During the visit, he reviewed case files in detail and held a long meeting with senior officers to assess the progress of the investigation and the strength of the legal documentation. Senior police officials from Guntur and Visakhapatnam ranges, along with experts linked to food safety regulation, were present during the discussions.

So far, the SIT has identified 36 accused in the case. While several have already been taken into custody, others were questioned after being served notices. Investigators believe that certain officials associated with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, along with dairy specialists, were instrumental in approving the supply of the allegedly adulterated ghee. In a recent development, the Nellore ACB Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Vijayabhaskar Reddy, listed as the 34th accused, backing the prosecution’s submissions.

Officials say the investigation is not entirely closed yet, as the SIT is still weighing the possibility of arresting a few more key suspects. Once these steps are completed, a comprehensive charge sheet will be filed. Following this, a detailed status report on the entire investigation is expected to be submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover.

It was learnt that the SIT has also been carefully examining the legal ramifications arising from the arrest of the complainant, who was then the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams General Manager (Procurement), Murali Krishna, after he was named as an accused in the case.

Sources said the CBI leadership has underlined the importance of avoiding procedural errors and ensuring the case can withstand close judicial scrutiny. If everything proceeds as planned, the remaining formalities are expected to be completed within the next 15 to 20 days, bringing the long-running probe close to its end.