Tirumala Salakatla Brahmotsavams to begin on October 4, here is schedule

The revered Salakatla Brahmotsavam will be celebrated at the famous Tirumala Srivari Temple from October 4th to 12th, culminating in a week filled with spiritual fervor and vibrant festivities. The celebrations will kick off on the evening of October 3 with the traditional ankurarpana ceremony.

The Brahmotsavam will feature daily vehicle services for devotees, running from 8 AM to 10 AM and again from 7 PM to 9 PM throughout the festival.

Schedule of Events:

October 4: The festivities will officially commence with flag hoisting from 5:45 PM to 6 PM, followed by the Grand Shesha Vahan at 9 PM.

October 5: Morning activities include a small relic procession at 8 AM, followed by baptism from 1 PM to 3 PM and the Swan vehicle at 7 PM.



October 6: Activities for the day feature the Lion vehicle at 8 AM, baptism at 1 PM, and the Pearl Canopy vehicle at 7 PM.



October 7: Highlights include the Kalpavriksha Vahanam at 8 AM, Snapanam at 1 PM, and the Sarva Bhupala Vahanam at 7 PM.



October 8: Devotees can witness the Mohini Avatar at 8 AM, with the Garuda vehicle operating from 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM.

October 9: The day features the Hanuman Vahana in the morning, a Golden Chariot at 4 PM, and the yard vehicle service at 7 PM.

October 10: Surya Prabha Vahanam will take place at 8 AM and Chandraprabha Vahanam at 7 PM.

October 11: The day will witness the Rathotsavam at 7 AM, as well as the Asva Vahanam at 7 PM.

October 12: The festival concludes with the Chakra bath from 6 AM to 9 AM, followed by the Dwajavarohana ceremony from 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made special arrangements for the Brahmotsavam festivities, including setting up galleries along the streets of Tirumala to accommodate the expected influx of devotees. However, it is important to note that VIP darshans and special darshans will be suspended from October 3rd to 12th to ensure orderly conduct of the festivities.

Additionally, during Garuda Vahana, all two-wheeler vehicle entry on the ghat road has been canceled to enhance safety and access.