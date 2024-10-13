Live
Tirumala Sees Surge in Devotees, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans
The rush of devotees at the Tirumala temple continues unabated, with long queues reportedly stretching all the way to the Bata Gangamma temple.
The rush of devotees at the Tirumala temple continues unabated, with long queues reportedly stretching all the way to the Bata Gangamma temple. On Saturday, devotee traffic filled the compartments dedicated to Sarva Darshan, reflecting the enduring devotion of millions.
Currently, the waiting time for free Sarva Darshan stands at approximately 24 hours, while devotees with special entrance darshan tickets can expect to be granted access in about 4 hours. The temple authorities have designated time slots of 3 hours for devotees waiting in 12 different compartments, aiming to streamline the immense flow of visitors.
According to reports, a staggering 73,684 people visited the sacred shrine until midnight on Saturday. Among them, 36,482 devotees offered hair as acts of devotion. Furthermore, the donations made to the temple’s hundi (offering box) amounted to an impressive Rs. 2.72 crores, showcasing the unwavering spirit of generosity among the devotees.
As the festivities continue, temple officials and volunteers are working diligently to manage the high influx of visitors, ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience for all.