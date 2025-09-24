Tirumala set for Salakatla Brahmotsavam from today

Tirupati: The sacred hill town of Tirumala is all set to host the grand Salakatla Brahmotsavams, one of the most significant spiritual extravaganzas in the country. The nine-day festivities will begin on Wednesday and culminate on October 2.

The celebrations are dedicated to honouring Lord Venkateswara, the presiding deity of Kaliyuga, who resides on the sacred Venkatachala Hills, also revered as Adi Varaha Kshetram. According to the Agama Sastras, the Brahmotsavams occupy a vital place in temple tradition, and all rituals are performed strictly as per the scriptures.

The festivities commenced on Tuesday evening with the ritual Ankurarpana - a seed-sowing ceremony, followed by the procession of Vishwaksena, the Chief Commander of Lord Venkateswara, around the four Mada streets to inspect preparations. The ceremonial flag hoisting (Dhwajarohanam) will be held on Wednesday between 5.43 pm and 6.15 pm, formally marking the beginning of the Brahmotsavams.

As part of customary practice, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will present silk vastrams to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government and participate in the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva, the first of the grand vahana processions, on Wednesday night. He is also scheduled to inaugurate several development works, including the new Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC-5), Venkatadri Nilayam, on Thursday morning before returning to Amaravati.

The vahana sevas, which are the highlight of the festival, will be held twice daily - from 8 am to 10 am and 7 pm to 9 pm, except for the Pedda Sesha Vahanam, scheduled from 9 pm to 11 pm. Among the most awaited is the Garuda Seva, to be held on September 28 between 6.30 pm and 11.30 pm, when lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the four Mada streets for a glimpse of the Lord on His celestial vehicle.

Other highlights include the Kalpavriksha Vahanam on September 27, Swarna Ratham (golden chariot) on September 29, Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha vahanams on September 30, the majestic Rathotsavam on October 1, and the concluding Chakrasnanam on October 2.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, along with district administration officials, have conducted multiple review meetings to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. About 3,700 police and security personnel will be deployed for crowd management, supported by TTD vigilance staff.

To enhance the experience, 36 giant LED screens will broadcast live coverage of the processions, while cultural teams from 28 states will showcase performances throughout the nine days. Medical facilities have also been strengthened, with around 50 doctors and 60 paramedical staff from SVIMS, Ruia, and other hospitals on duty.

On this grand occasion, Tirumala has been transformed into a splendid spectacle. Streets and temple surroundings are decked with tonnes of fresh flowers and dazzling illumination. Intricate light arches, thematic designs, and dynamic displays line the hill town, casting a divine glow that complements the spiritual ambience and enchants pilgrims both day and night.