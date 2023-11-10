Live
- New traffic outpost comes up at Simhachalam
- Carmel city Mayor in awe of Visakhapatnam
- Vizag: Parks to get facelift in city
- New Delhi: Lalit Kala Akademi showcases works by Indian modernists
- New Delhi: 3 High Court chief justices elevated to Supreme Court
- Red Cross Society organises blood donation camp
- Manginapudi beach development: Officials told to come up with a master plan
- New Delhi: ‘Government failed to provide alternatives to Punjab farmers’
- Yogi Adityanath Cabinet meet in Ayodhya, many plans cleared
- Chandigarh: Stringent measures against stubble burning says Haryana CS Sanjeev Kaushal
Just In
Tirumala: Students extend Diwali greetings to TTD EO
Highlights
Tirumala: The students of TTD-run SV High School in Tirumala paid a courtesy visit to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in his Bungalow at Hill Town on Thursday...
Tirumala: The students of TTD-run SV High School in Tirumala paid a courtesy visit to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in his Bungalow at Hill Town on Thursday and extended Deepavali greetings.
On this occasion, the students presented Diyas crafted by them.
The parents of the pupils thanked the EO for enhancing the standards of education by handing over it to Singhania Educational Trust. Headmaster Surendra Babu, coordinator Syambabu, students were also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS