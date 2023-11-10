Tirumala: Students extend Diwali greetings to TTD EO

Tirumala: The students of TTD-run SV High School in Tirumala paid a courtesy visit to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in his Bungalow at Hill Town on Thursday and extended Deepavali greetings.

On this occasion, the students presented Diyas crafted by them.

The parents of the pupils thanked the EO for enhancing the standards of education by handing over it to Singhania Educational Trust. Headmaster Surendra Babu, coordinator Syambabu, students were also present.