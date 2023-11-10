  • Menu
Tirumala: Students extend Diwali greetings to TTD EO

Students and faculty of TTD-run SV High School with EO AV Dharma Reddy at his residence in Tirumala on Thursday
Students and faculty of TTD-run SV High School with EO AV Dharma Reddy at his residence in Tirumala on Thursday

Tirumala: The students of TTD-run SV High School in Tirumala paid a courtesy visit to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in his Bungalow at Hill Town on Thursday and extended Deepavali greetings.

On this occasion, the students presented Diyas crafted by them.

The parents of the pupils thanked the EO for enhancing the standards of education by handing over it to Singhania Educational Trust. Headmaster Surendra Babu, coordinator Syambabu, students were also present.

