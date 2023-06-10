  • Menu
Tirumala temple filled with devotees, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans

Highlights

Amid the holidays for schools and colleges nearing completion and it being a weekend, the devotees are flocking to Tirumala in large numbers from Friday and the crowd continued on Saturday as well.

All the compartments in the complexes are full and the TTD officials said that it would take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans.

On Friday, 74,502 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers while 38,052 devotees tonsured their head.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that the temple Hundi has received an income of Rs 3.73 crores yesterday.

