Tirumala temple to remain closed tomorrow amid partial lunar eclipse

The Tirumala temple will remain closed on 28th of this month due to partial lunar eclipse. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam said that the doors of the temple will be kept closed for about 8 hours.
On 29th of this month, there will be a partial lunar eclipse between 1.05 am and 2.22 am. It is customary to close the doors 6 hours before the time of eclipse. In this context, the doors of the temple will be closed on 28th at 7.05 pm.
At 3.15 in the morning, the doors of the temple are opened after a purification and Suprabhataseva. TTD said that Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, facilities for disabled and elderly people to visit deity have been cancelled on 28th due to the eclipse.
