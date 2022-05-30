Tirumala: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri worships Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri along with his spouse offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday.

The Union Minister and family was accorded a grand reception by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and temple priests.

The TTD chief and priests escorted him to the sanctum sanctorum for darshan. After darshan of the Lord, the Union Minister was rendered Veda Ashirvachanam by Vedic pundits and was presented with Theertha Prasadams, portrait of Srivaru and Coffee Table Book as a token of TTD gesture to the dignitary. Tirumala Temple Dy EO Ramesh Babu, reception officials Haridranath and others were present.