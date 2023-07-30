Tirupati: 3 tiger cubs at SV Zoo named as Rudrama, Anantha & Harini

Tirupati: To mark the Global Tiger Day-2023, Tiger cubs’ adoption and naming ceremony event was organised at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati on Saturday. The GAR Corporation Pvt Ltd., Hyderabad has come forward and adopted three tiger cubs for a period of one-year for an amount of Rs 11 lakh as part of CSR activities. GAR Group Chairman G Amarender Reddy and his family members have participated in the event and named the tiger cubs as Rudrama, Anantha and Harini.

The Chairman while addressing the gathering stressed the importance of wildlife conservation and expressed his happiness in adopting tiger cubs. The GAR Group Chairman has also promised to support the construction of housing facility and long-term care for the cubs in SV Zoological Park. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Y Madhusudan Reddy, Additional PCCF Dr Shanti Priya Pandey, CCF N Nageswara Rao, Zoo park curator C Selvam and others were present.