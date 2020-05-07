Tirupati: Applications invited for SVBC CEO post

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer of the channel.



The last date for filing applications is May 29. The recruitment notification has already been released in newspapers.

The tenure of CEO will be three years. Only those professing Hindu religion alone are eligible to apply for the post.

The candidate applying for the post should be of the age between 40 years and 55 years by April 1, 2020. The prescribed application form canl be downloaded from www.svbcttd.com to know about other eligibility conditions. The filled in application shall be mailed to mdsvbc@gmail.com or sent through post to the address: Managing Director, Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel, Alipiri, Tirupati -517507.