Tirupati: APSPDCL moves ahead with customer-friendly approach

Tirupati : Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) is moving forward with the aim of providing better and faster services to power consumers. K Santosh Rao, who has been discharging duties of CMD for the past nine months with full additional charge has taken charge as regular CMD for two years on Friday, was of the view that customer satisfaction on electricity services would contribute to the development of the company and accordingly made a plan and focused on expanding the customer services.

Commenting on various development initiatives, the CMD said that APSPDCL was working hard to complete the electrification works of Jagananna Colonies at the earliest. Electrification works of 1,308 layouts have been undertaken in Jagananna colonies under the purview of the organisation. For these so far 3,408 distribution transformers, 554.94 km. 11 KV lines to the extent of 3,070.96 km. LT lines were established.

New sub-stations and controllers have been set up in required areas within the organisation. Similarly, the collection percentage of metered sales and collection of electricity charges has increased significantly. The organisation has tightened its waist to provide quality and prompt services to the farmers. A record 65,207 agricultural electricity services have been released in just nine months and moving forward with the aim of reaching the level of granting electricity services on demand.

A special plan is being formulated and implemented to completely prevent electrical accidents under APSPDCL. As part of these measures, the sub-stations and lines under the company are thoroughly inspected and repairs are being carried out on a war footing basis for the lines that are prone to accidents.

IVRS and robot technology are being used in the call centre for quick resolution of the problems of electricity consumers. Consumers within the organisation can contact the toll-free numbers 1912 or 180042515533 and resolve the issues. He recalled that, in recognition of the excellent services provided by APSPDCL to the customers, the Union Ministry of Power has recently awarded APSPDCLs 'Best 'A' grade rating at the national level.

He added that the Central government has sanctioned Rs 5,160 crore for metering works under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) under which Rs 3,349 crore will be the grant. The process of tendering for these works was completed within the deadline set by the Union Ministry of Energy.

Mentioning the summer action plan, the CMD said that the company is taking necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of quality power during summer. Transformers with a capacity of 160, 250, 315 MVA have been installed in the cities with high load which reduces the interruptions. To increase the capacity of power feeders in sub-stations in view of increasing power consumption, the conductor size has been increased from 34 to 55 sq mm and also from 55 to 100 sq mm.

The electricity supply pattern of various feeders was continuously monitored within the organisation through the SAIDI/SAIFI system and necessary steps are being taken to completely prevent interruptions. Under APSPDCL 11.41 lakh farmers are being provided nine hours of quality electricity during the day and 24×7 power supply to non-agricultural consumers.