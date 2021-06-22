Tirupati : APTDC introduces 7 tourist packages

Tirupati : In an effort to expand its services and to mobilise revenue, AP Tourism Department Corporation(APTDC) has introduced new 7 tourist packages covering all TTD temples including Tirumala and also some other places in interior Chittoor district like Thalakona and Horsley Hills.

Addressing media persons at State Institute of Hotel Management(SIHM) college after conducting a review meeting with officials here on Monday, APTDC Executive Director (ED) A L Mal Reddy said the corporation has introduced 7 packages operating from Tirupati of which one from Proddutur to expand its services which includes hassle-free darshan of Tirumala temple.

The pilgrims who are planning to visit Tirumala can book their tickets online at official website of APTDC.

Explaining in detail, he said one among the seven packages will cover various places including Horsley Hills, Tharigonda (Vayalpadu mandal) and Thalakona starting from Tirupati.

Thalakona, TTDs local and non-local temples will be covered in another package. In another package, Kanipakam, Srikalahasti and TTD local temples will be covered.

He said the TTD has already allotted 1,000 special darshan tickets daily for APTDC and wanted to use it as lockdown relaxations started in the country.

Stating about the supply of food to Covid Care Centres(CCC), he said the patients were expressing their immense satisfaction at corporation supplying quality food. He added they were supplying daily for at least 1,400 patients taking treatment at Vishnunivasam and Ayurvedic Hospital.

Divisional Manager M Giridhar Reddy, Executive Engineer Subramanyam, SIHM Principal Giri Babu, PRO Ravindra Reddy and others were present.