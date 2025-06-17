Tirupati autos get smart IDs to boost passenger safety

Tirupati: Towards enhancing passenger safety and bringing transparency to public transport, the Tirupati police have launched digital numbering system for autorickshaws in the city. This initiative, which integrates advanced technology into daily commuting, allows passengers to access complete details of the autorickshaw, its driver, and its owner, thereby ensuring a safer and more reliable travel experience.

The system was formally unveiled by Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju, during a programme on Monday. As part of the initiative, every registered autorickshaw will be provided with an A4-size display card and two stickers embedded with QR codes. These QR codes, when scanned using Google Lens, will provide instant access to the driver’s full profile, the vehicle’s details, and contact information of the nearest police stations and officers.

Passengers can scan the QR code at the beginning of their journey to view the driver’s credentials and take a photo of it for personal records. They can also share the QR details with family members via WhatsApp for added safety. In emergency situations, commuters have the option to share their live location with the police control room, allowing for quick intervention. The system also features a feedback option where passengers can rate the driver’s behaviour or file complaints in case of misconduct or lost items.

According to the SP, the QR code will display multiple options once scanned, including the ability to print out the driver and vehicle information. The feature ensures that passengers know exactly which vehicle they are traveling in and can trace it easily if needed. This system not only boosts public confidence but also strengthens law enforcement’s ability to regulate and respond swiftly to any incidents involving autos.

To obtain the digital number and associated QR stickers, auto owners and drivers are required to submit full details of their vehicle, along with copies of their Aadhaar card, driving license, and passport-size photographs to the traffic police. These details are uploaded to a specialized police website, and the generated QR code is issued with a unique digital number.

This initiative is expected to play a key role in crime prevention, traffic regulation, and emergency response. Additional SPs K Ravi Manoharachari and Nagabhushana Rao, DSPs Ramakrishna Chari, Syam Sundar, Bhaktavatsalam, Chandrasekhar, along with other traffic personnel attended the programme.