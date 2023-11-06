Tirupati: BC leaders stress need for unity for political empowerment

Tirupati: Speakers at the BC Employees State conference held here on Sunday stressed on the unity of Backward Classes to achieve political empowerment. About 1,000 BC employees working in government departments, from across the State participated in the meeting organised by the BC Employees Federation (BCF) with an aim to unite all the BC employees in the State.

The BC employees leaders lamented that despite the BCs constituting 70 per cent of the country’s population and 60 per cent of the total electorate, the political empowerment of BCs still remained a distant dream while repeatedly stressing on uniting BCs to achieve both political and economic empowerment.

As rightful inheritors of Mahatma Phule legacy, the BC leaders should work relentlessly to see all the members of the community feel and act like only family, they said, adding that ‘It is the need of the hour for BCs think as one family for the future of BCs.’

Marking the occasion, appreciation letters and mementos were presented to 100 employees in recognition of their services.

BCF State president Siva Poornaiah, associate president Ganta Mohan, general secretary Batta Bhaskar, BC employees senior leaders Dr Ala Venkateswarlu, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Srihari, district revenue officer (DRO) Penchala Kishore, OBC employees leader and others also spoke on the occasion.