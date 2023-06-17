Tirupati: Bhumana hails teachers’ role in moulding students’ future

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving his best to see the government schools provide quality education for the bright future of poor students studying in the state-run schools, said city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. Speaking at a function held to reward the government-municipal school students, who stood in the first three ranks at city level and also constituency level in SSC examinations under ‘Aani Muthyalu’ programme held here on Friday, Karunakar Reddy said the teachers have a great role in churning out the students as achievers and wanted them to work with renewed vigour to make the government schools on par with the corporate schools. The Nadu-Nedu saw the rejuvenation of state-run schools, the MLA said, adding that through Byjus, the government provided quality education in the government run schools. Mayor Dr R Srisha said that the YSRCP government was according top priority to education by implementing various schemes such as Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevana and even providing laptops to students. Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said the introducing English medium heralded a new era in the government schools and congratulated the student toppers.

The dignitaries felicitated four students P Venugopal, Rishitha Sunanda (First),B Vaishnavi (second) and Nagur Basha in Tirupati constituency level and also three A Rakesh, E Tharun and B Chandrasekhar, the first, second and third rankers at city level. SPJNMH school headmaster Muni Sekhar and others were present.