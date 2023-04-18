Tirupati: BJP asks SVIMS to withdraw recruitment notification

Tirupati : Strongly objecting to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) recruitment notification issued on April 15 for including BC-E category, BJP senior leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy demanded the SVIMS management to immediately withdraw it.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Bhanu Prakash, who is the party state spokesperson, said BC-E category covers Muslim candidates, which is against the TTD rules. SVIMS is run by TTD, a Hindu religious institution, where the employment of non-Hindus is barred as per the TTD Act as such including BC-E is against TTD rules, he explained while reiterating his demand for scrapping the recruit notification.

Reddy suspected the inclusion of BC-E in SVIMS recruitment notification issued for filling 142 posts was a deliberate attempt by some to see infiltration of non-Hindus in a medical institution run by a Hindu religious institution like TTD and warned the temple management take action on those responsible for it.

If the SVIMS did not withdraw the notification and issue a new one duly removing the BC-E category within 48 hours, the BJP will besiege the SVIMS, he warned.

Stating that including BC-E under which three posts were reserved, will affect the other BC communities, he said if the SVIMS and TTD management failed to take remedial action, the BJP will be forced to intensify the stir statewide.

BJP Tirupati constituency in-charge K Ajaykumar, district secretary Varaprasad and others were present.