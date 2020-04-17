Tirupati: British national discharged from quarantine

Tirupati: Culley Clive Bryant, a British national who was stranded in Tirupati following the lockdown restrictions, has been discharged from Sri Padmavati Nilayam quarantine centre in the city on Thursday.



The 56-year-old Bryant from Wales in UK, who is a Professor of Geography, has reached India in October 2019 and reached Tirupati in March third week to have a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. By the time, he has to leave the place, lockdown was implemented in the country.

He was quarantined at Tirupati since March 24. During the period he was tested negative for coronavirus twice. Meanwhile UK Embassy has arranged flight for stranded Britishers in the country, he has been discharged from quarantine and sent by a taxi to reach Hyderabad where he has to catch the special flight to UK via Ahmedabad, said S Lakshmi, in-charge for the quarantine centre.

She has handed over the discharge letter to Bryant who prayed the Lord before leaving the centre. He was in all praise for the centre and officials there.