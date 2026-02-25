Tirupati celebrates 896th Formation Day with grandeur

Tirupati: Thesacred town Tirupati believed to originated in 1118 CE as per historical inscriptions, marked its 896th formation day here on Tuesday with magnificent celebrations. Once a small village known as Venkatanadhapuram or Govindapatnam in ancient times, Tirupati flourished under the rule of the Tiruvenkadam Yadava kings, who developed it into a prosperous center. Over time, it has become a global hub of spirituality and culture.

The event, organized by the Rayalaseema Rangasthali Kalavedika, featured hundreds of artists in mythological costumes performing Govinda nama sankirthanas, bhajans, kolatams, and special shows along the town’s streets. The entire city buzzed with spiritual fervor and excitement.

Local residents and artists highlighted how Tirupati, continues to grow daily while gaining worldwide fame for its spiritual and cultural heritage. The programme concluded successfully amid devotion.

Rayalaseema Rangasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Nagara Sankirtana Mandali members Vasudeva Reddy, Muninadha Reddy, Thondamanati Subrahmanyam Reddy, Bhaskarachari, Anna Reddy, Rajasekhar, Shambola Harinath, Mittapalli Brahmanandam, Siddavarapu Venkatadri, Munikrishna, Sravani, Jayamma, Arun, Kalyani, Padmavati, Parvathi, Madhu, Bhaskar, Munendra Reddy, Chandramouli were present.