Tirupati celebrates Bhogi with traditional fervour

Tirupati: Tirupati came alive with the vibrant celebration of Bhogi on Monday, marking the start of the three-day Sankranti festivities.

The day began in the early hours with residents gathering in front of their homes, apartments and open grounds to light traditional bonfires. Following age-old customs, people threw old household items into the flames as part of a symbolic cleansing ritual.

The festival, deeply rooted in agricultural traditions, holds special significance for farmers, heralding the harvest season and a year full of aspirations.

Women adorned the streets with colourful Rangolis and fresh flowers, adding to the festive atmosphere. Youth gathered around cow dung balls placed at the centre of the Rangolis to sing ‘Gobbiyyalo’ songs, a cherished tradition that resonated throughout

the city.

A massive bonfire at Shilparamam served as a focal point for the celebrations, accompanied by cultural competitions that drew enthusiastic participation.

Shops selling flowers and sweets witnessed brisk activity, while cinema halls were packed with moviegoers eager to catch the latest releases. Children added to the festive cheer by flying kites from rooftops and open spaces across the city.

At Tirumala, TTD Chairman B R Naidu took part in the festivities, lighting a bonfire and joining the community celebrations. Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati hosted the Bhogi Teru festival, with a grand procession of Sri Andal Ammavaru and Sri Krishnaswamy taken out along the temple’s four streets from 5.30 pm to 7 pm. Temple Deputy EO Santi, AEO Muni Krishna Reddy and other officials, along with a large gathering of devotees, participated in the event, adding spiritual fervour to the day.

The festivities set the tone for the upcoming celebrations of Sankranti and Kanuma, as

Tirupati embraced its cultural heritage with zeal and joy.