Tirupati: Chemistry Day celebrated at IISER-T

Tirupati: The department of Chemistry at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati celebrated the Chemistry Day 2020 here on Saturday. It was aimed at highlighting the research activities pursued by the faculties of the department.

The event started with an introductory remark by Prof K Vijaymohanan Pillai, Chair, Chemistry department at IISER Tirupati. The programme, in addition to talks by faculties and students, contained two special lectures by Prof RB Sunoj (IIT Bombay) and Prof Shabana Khan (IISER Pune).

A poster session was also arranged in which the PhD students and post-doctoral researchers put up posters highlighting their research activities. The programme also witnessed the inauguration of "Electrum", a chemistry club that will be exclusively run by the students of chemistry department. The chemistry day celebrations concluded with a lecture by the Director of IISER Tirupati Prof KN Ganesh.