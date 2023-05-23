Live
Tirupati: Civic chief D Haritha opens Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) centre in city
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle centre is set up for recycling of household articles as part of ‘Meri Life - Meri Swacha Shahar’ programme
Tirupati : Municipal Commissioner D Haritha inaugurated RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centre at Annamayya Circle in the city on Monday. The corporation in an effort to reduce waste generation and also effectively handling the waste, set up the centre (RRR) for recycling of household articles.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that as part of ‘Meri Life - Meri Swacha Shahar’ programme, RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centres are being set up as part of the nationwide three-week campaign aims to replace mindless consumption with mindful utilisation and encourages individuals and communities to undertake climate-friendly initiatives.
She urged the people not to throw away used items in their homes like old clothes, plastic toys, books, footwear and instead handover them at RRR centres set up by the corporation for recycling them in an environmental-friendly way, thus reduce waste generation as much as possible and also reusing them (the items) by the needy, until the time limit expires.
Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Divisional Engineer Vijayakumar Reddy, Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah, Mastan, Secretariat staff and others were present.