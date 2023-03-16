Tirupati: Consumers should be aware of their rights

Tirupati: The department of Economics, Indian Institute of Public Administration, Tirupati local branch, District Consumer's Forum and Rayalaseema Economic Association (REA) have jointly organised a programme on 'World Consumer Rights Day' at SV University on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the District Consumer's Forum Justice A Parthasarathy felt that every citizen was a consumer and all consumers should have minimum knowledge on their rights.

Forum member T Snehalatha said that consumers should be fully aware of the fake advertisements both online and offline and act carefully. Secretary of REA Prof D Krishnamurthy, Head of Economics department Prof M Devarajulu, Prof T Lakshmamma, Prof KM Naidu, Prof D Himachalam, Dr K Radhika and others were present.

In another programme, the district consumers information centre held a meeting on 'Empowering the consumers on pure fuel consumption' and released a booklet. District civil supplies officer Prasad took part in the meeting and said that reliance on fossil fuels for petrol and diesel will affect the environment pollution and their consumption should be minimised.

Centre president P Raja Reddy said that everyone should work for environment protection.

SETVEN CEO Dr V Muralikrishna, district food security officer Maddileti, Weights and measurements inspector Malleswar also spoke on the occasion. Dr C Swarajya Lakshmi, Dr Aruna, Jagadeewsar and others took part.