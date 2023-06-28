Tirupati dist records industrial exports of Rs.15,060 cr

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy directed the officials to ground all pending PMEGP (Prime Minister Employment Guarantee Programme) loans in time and fulfil the targets fixed for the financial year by working in a systematic way.

The Lead District Manager (LDM) should ensure that banks should provide loans to the applicants. He chaired the district industrial exports promotion committee (DIEPC) meeting at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The Collector said that under the single desk portal, 124 approvals were sanctioned out of 146 applications received to set up industrial units from April to June 2023 while the remaining will be cleared soon. After the scrutiny of the DIEPC it was approved to provide Rs 1.81 cr incentives to 21 industries in the district. Out of them investment subsidy has been given to 16 industries, power subsidy to two and interest subsidy to three units.

Under cluster development programme, the progress of wood carving cluster at Madhavamala in Yerpedu mandal, copper vessels cluster at Yerramareddipalem in Renigunta mandal, Venkatagiri sari printing and dyeing cluster and power loom cluster in Narayanavanam were reviewed by the committee. The industrial exports from the district till February 2023 stood at Rs 15,059.61 crore.

The Collector has made it clear that the industries should strictly adhere to the safety norms to avoid accidents and they should be educated on such norms from time to time.

He also asked the officials to clear pending approvals for industries at various departments immediately. The issues of extending the tenure for industries under AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in Tirupati and Naidupet and sale deeds were also reviewed by the committee.

District industrial officer Prathap Reddy, APIIC zonal manager Chandrasekhar, LDM Subhash, deputy chief inspector of factories Ramakrishna Reddy and representatives of industries attended the meeting.