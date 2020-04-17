Tirupati: Ex-MLA Sugunamma observes 12-hour fast

Tirupati: Former Tirupati MLA M Sugunamma observed 12-hour fast on Friday demanding Rs 5,000 financial assistance to every poor family during these tough times.

Following the TDP high command's call to observe fast by each leader on each day, she did it from 9 am to 9 pm. She also demanded immediate reopening of closed Anna canteens and revival of Chandranna Bhima scheme.

On this occasion, she asked the government to provide safety kits to medical personnel, police and others who have been on the frontline in fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The government should come in rescue of sericulture, aqua, poultry and agri farmers. Party leaders RC Muni Krishna, BL Sanjay, Pushpa Latha, Santhamma and others expressed their solidarity to her.