Tirupati: Gandhi Shilp Bazaar to showcase talent of artisans

Tirupati: As part of its mandate of providing a direct marketing platform to the artisans, the Shilparamam Society has been organising 'Gandhi Shilp Bazaar' in Tirupati from January 22 to 31. It will be held at Urban Haat here which was inaugurated by TUDA Vice Chairman S Harikrishna on Friday.

About 100 artisans from across the country will be participating in the event to showcase their products and get an opportunity to sell them to the consumers directly without any involvement of middlemen. B Jayaraj, AP Shilparamam CEO, L Manoj, Assistant Director of Handicrafts, Government of India, Shilparamam Executive Engineer Guru Prasad, Administrative Officer K Khadarvalli and District Tourism Officer Chandramouli participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, TUDA Vice-Chairman and Shilparamam CEO have underlined the need of encouraging weavers and artisans by providing them various platforms as there was a compelling need to intensify marketing activities for them. It will eventually provide them a reasonable price for their hard work and alleviate the role of middlemen.

It will also help them who were hard hit as they lost livelihood opportunities during the Covid pandemic. Later, they went around the stalls and interacted with the artisans to know about their products. The Shilparamam Society has taken all possible care and caution to spread awareness among the public about possible threat posed by the Covid by implementing all protocols.

The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar-2021 which is sponsored by the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, will be kept open daily from 11 am to 9 pm up to January 31 where stalls with Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys, wood carvings, rose wood items, Kalamkari paintings, Brass and Copper Artistic metal castings, Hyderabad Pearls, Blue pottery, Eluru carpets among other things can be visited.